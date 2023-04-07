2023 Country Thunder Arizona: main stage lineup, tickets, parking and more

FLORENCE, AZ — Yee-haw! Country Thunder Arizona is back this month and some of the best country singers are set to perform at the annual four-day country festival!

Thinking of going? Here’s what you need to know!

MAIN STAGE LINEUP



THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Jon Pardi, Midland, Parmalee, Tracy Byrd, and Shane Profitt.

FRIDAY, April 14

Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Lonestar, Nate Smith, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Josh Ross.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean, Randall King, Hailey Whitters, and The Reklaws.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Dierks Bentley, Kip Moore, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Matthew, and John Morgan.





TICKETS



Weekend General Admission: the 4-day general admission is $300, single-day tickets are $150 .

. Passes

Kona Island [April 13-16] $675 NUTRL Zone [April 13-16] $675 4-Day Platinum Experience $600



Glamping: SOLD OUT

Premier camping: SOLD OUT

Camping: SOLD OUT

Gila River Camping: SOLD OUT

PARKING

