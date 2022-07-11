UArizona Assistant Director of Esports offers advice to potential students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Assistant Director of Esports with the University of Arizona Daelynn Hunter is offering advice to potential students.

She says gaming experience is not enough, students must have good grades too.

"Definitely keep up grades and your games, and you can make it here," Hunter told KGUN 9 during a WarpZone interview.

Hunter is actively involved with students minoring in esports, as well as the varsity teams competing.

"We came to UArizona with a plan in mind, to set the tone for the esports teams to go big in representation of the U of A," she revealed.

Being the best wasn't their only priority. They also wanted to promote inclusiveness on Discord, an instant messaging social platform popular for gamers.

"There are 2,000 members in the Discord server and tons of activity," said Hunter. " So, what we've been doing is bringing it to the front with running teams with diversity and inclusion and making sure everyone gets to feel comfortable in the seat of varsity play."

Esports looks a bit different when compared to traditional athletics.

"UArizona has a lot of teams that are coed, or they'll have women's teams and men's teams, but in esports, you can do both," Hunter explained. "You can have women and men in the same team."

For more on the esports minor, please visit the university's website.

RELATED:

