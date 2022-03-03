University of Arizona launches Esports Arena, includes varsity teams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona now has an esports program with its very own arena as the campus destination for video-game lovers.

This arena on the lowest level of the Student Unions Memorial Center offers a pay-per-hour option for "ANYONE" to game on the computers.

Costs are available in two options:



Catcard discount offers $4 and $18 for one and five hours, respectively.

General purchase is $7 and $31.50 for one and five hours, respectively.

Varsity esports teams for a variety of modern games are also offered.

The associated courses spanning across nine college minors and majors include:

Esports Industry (GAME 310, 311, 312, 452/552)

Programming classes (CSC 210, 317, 382, 433)

Game development (GAME/ISTA 251, 451/551)

Game design (INFO 516, 524, 525, 551)

Graphic design (ART 231, 237, 265, 266)

Broadcasting (JOUR 308, 497S, Global COM5003)

Video game culture (PAH 230, 231, 330, 331)

Esports as business (Eller, HNRS College Freshman Seminar)

Online communications (ESOC 211)

"Esports is more than just playing games competitively. Arizona Esports is also here to prepare you for a career in this growing industry," the university shared online. "This graphic gives just an idea of the many careers in esports."

Hours are from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday though Friday. On weekends, it operates within the limited time of 1-8 p.m.

The Center is closed on university recognized holidays as well.