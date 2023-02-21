'Like a Dragon: Ishin' delivers Japanese classic to American audiences

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An offshoot of the sprawling "Yakuza" series, "Like a Dragon: Ishin" has been teasing American audiences since its Japanese release in 2014.

Now painstakingly revamped for modern American audiences, the trek into 1860s Kyo is a vibrant extension of the RPG saga.

Phil Villarreal: As a dabbler in past "Yakuza" entries, I was intrigued by the leap back in time. I appreciated the period detail, and the combat is up to series standards. The story, while convoluted and dense, is also intriguing.

"Like a Dragon: Ishin" draws on a similar vibe of "Ghost of Tsushima," leaning into Kurosawa-style scene-setting and set pieces.

There's also plenty of light-hearted, "Yakuza"-style goofiness, with loads of minigames and sidequests to track down.

Sean, you're a hardcore "Yakuza" fan. How does "Ishin" compare to your favorites in the series?

Sean Newgent: For personal, historical context: I have been playing these games since the first dropped on the PS2. I owned the poorly dubbed original release (with an over-the-top performance by Mark Hamill as Majima). I actually owned and kind of enjoyed Yakuza: Dead Souls (the PS3 zombie shooter spin-off that should never have been made and lives on as an arcade cabinet in newer entries). The "Yakuza" renaissance that came about thanks to the fantastic prequel "Yakuza 0" has grown the fanbase for the cult series exponentially and now here we are, nearly ten years later, without hands on the one "Yakuza" game American audiences never got to try.

"Like a Dragon: Ishin" has nothing to do with the main series. I'd compare it more to "Lone Wolf and Cub" more than Kurosawa — a serious historical drama jam-packed with ridiculous violence and hilarious moments. Voice actors return to play characters who look suspiciously like those from the main series and Easter eggs throughout give fans familiarity in a very unique setting.

It's hard to compare this to the mainline series because it's more of the same (to correctly play "Yakuza" games, you have to embrace the distractions rather than solely pursue the main story), but the setting makes it so different. The biggest complaint I have with "Yakuza" is the reuse of assets and how dull it can get running around the same Kamurocho you've walked hundreds of hours already in previous titles. Here the 1860s cities and towns add a lot of variety and historical interest. You still get to fish and sing karaoke (accompanied by flutes and taiko drums). But those little tweaks make it feel fresh.

Same with the refreshing story that takes cues from the original game. But it comes at a cost for American audiences — localizations for "Yakuza" can get spotty and some of the translations of dialogue lean too much into modern idioms that take you out of the experience. Add to that a need for a passing knowledge of Japanese history and government structures (thankfully, there is a cursory glossary that kind of helps) and you can see why this game might have been passed over for localization...it's difficult to translate to an English-speaking audience.

All that aside Phil, what did you think of the series' core feature: the brawling gameplay?

Phil: I found the combat satisfying. Taking out entire rooms of assassins was a "Kill Bill"-style empowerment fantasy.

The gameplay is so smooth and the visuals are so sharp that I was shocked to learn it was a revamp of a 2014 game. I first dabbled in "Yakuza" games in the PS3 era, too, and those nagging load times and chugging animations made me hold the series at a distance for years.

"Ishin," though, is by far the most accessible "Yakuza" game I've encountered. It's a breezy, light effort that gives back whatever you are able to put into it. I prefer to check in, knock out a mission or two and scamper down the sidequest rabbit hole. It's an excellent game for those with short attention spans. I'd prefer this one to any mainline "Yakuza" game.

Where does "Ishin" rank among the "Yakuza" pantheon for you, Sean?

Sean: It's hard to rank "Yakuza" games because the majority of them hit it out of the park for me. I think "Judgment" and "Yakuza 0" are better starting points. "Ishin" is still a fantastic place to jump on the bandwagon though. The historical setting is lush with great world-building and storytelling, the gameplay is what you'd expect from the series (so stellar), and the sheer amount of things to do makes the price tag well worth it. I kind of agree that this is a game you can pick up and play but sometimes the cutscenes get so long and the dialogue drags...

I think that may be the biggest hurdle for some players to get over. But once you get into the expansive story full of brutal violence and over-the-top manliness you'll be hooked and watch the hours disappear. I loved "Ishin" and can't wait to play it even more — it's the prime example of why Sega's once cult series is now one in the mainstream gaming vernacular.

Publisher provided review codes. Phil reviewed on Xbox Series X. Sean reviewed on PS5.

