'Dead Space' remake conjures old thrills, throws in new scares

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Originally released in 2008, the space-set survival horror game "Dead Space" set the tone for a generation of terrifying gaming experiences.

Now granted new life in a current-gen remake, the game strands a new generation of players amid the doomed USG Ishimura, which is beleaguered by swarms of nefarious alien beings.

You play as engineer Isaac Clarke, who uses his meager resources and ingenuity to squeak by the threats that surround him.

Phil Villarreal: The "Dead Space" mythos had grown so much over the years that I feared going back to the well would be an underwhelming experience, especially after its latest imitator, "The Callisto Protocol," failed to impress.

I was thoroughly floored, though, by the job that EA and Motive Studios did to not only revitalize the old game, but reimagine it for current consoles and make all the creaky old parts congeal into a dynamic, vital effort built to stand the test of time. This game's jump scares and feeling of doom got to me in ways that only the best of the genre can. Just like the older game did in its time, "Dead Space" sent me into mini-panics.

Sean, you never played the older game, so I'm curious about how this one impacted you without the nostalgic baggage I carried.

Sean Newgent: This is the kind of game that I avoid because I am a scaredy-cat and when I'm unwinding with a videogame, the last thing I want is to have my heart beating like I downed two energy drinks on an empty stomach while waiting for a job interview.

"Dead Space" has a simple plot. Distress beacon on a ship, crew goes to investigate, and everyone is viciously splattered across walls by horrible creatures. Except Isaac, an engineer disguised as a superhero welder who must fix the ship, kill a bunch of horrible creatures, and discover what exactly happened to the crew of the Ishimura.

I think the game absolutely shines in the graphics and atmosphere department. The Ishimura looks gorgeous and the fantastic use of lighting adds to the tense atmosphere. Fans casting shadows, bulbs waving back and forth — that combines with the sound design which is maybe my favorite part of the whole experience. The use of loud blaring alarms, rushes of air, quiet moments mixing with erratic spurts of violence — it all creates an atmosphere that made me curl into a little ball.

My only real complaint on the cosmetic front is the game is so dark that I sometimes found it impossible to figure out where enemies were or where I was going.

How did the game stack up to the original for you Phil?

Phil: It was a wholesale improvement and thorough reinvigoration of the franchise, which had lost its way over the years.

I agree that playing through "Dead Space" can be traumatizing. This is strictly for those who can appreciate the visceral thrills of utter shock in the face of despair and frantic lack of resources.

I appreciated the way the backstory drips out in snippets and insinuation rather than blatantly overused cut-scenes. This is master craftsmanship in game form. I credit the developers for tinkering with the flaws that had emerged over time and sticking with what works.

"Dead Space" is exactly what a reimagining/remake should be. Hopefully EA continues to take this tack with some of its other properties.

Final thoughts, Sean?

Sean: "Dead Space" is a real treat for horror fans and one of the scariest games I've ever played. The gore does not hold back and the enemies are relentless in their pursuit of tearing you limb from limb. The gameplay is a lot of fun, though many enemies feel like bullet sponges, and nothing is more satisfying than a nice curb stomp that sends limbs flying in all directions. The breezy eight hour campaign gives way to a new game plus that adds even more content and an alternate ending, giving players of the original game all the more reason to pick this up and spot the differences, and new players a chance to stomp their way through the Ishimura again and again.

This is a fantastic remake that looks great, plays great, and is a great omen for horror remakes in 2023 (hopefully).

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

——-

Sean Newgent has been with KGUN9 since January of 2020 and is Good Morning Tucson's executive producer. He graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in broadcast journalism. On top of producing on-air content, he is a video game, anime, manga and movie critic. Share your story ideas and important issues with Sean by emailing sean.newgent@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.

