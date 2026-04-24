Wards 1 and 5 collaborate to celebrate Dia de la Niñez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson Wards 1 and 5 are inviting the community to a free family fun event this Saturday to celebrate Día de la Niñez.

Families are invited to enjoy a fun-filled day with free local food, music, entertainment, and valuable resources. The Tucson Police Department will donate toys to the first 200 children in attendance. The Tucson Fire Department will also host a water activity, so kids may want to pack an extra pair of clothes.

This is the first time Ward 5 is collaborating with Ward 1 for the celebration. Ward 5 Council Member Selina Barajas said she has attended the past four years with her family including her two daughters, so teaming up with Ward 1 was a no-brainer.

"I'm just really excited that we are partnering with the Office of Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz Ward 1 on this special event because you know, our children, our families are really important for our community and I cannot wait to see all the smiles on Saturday. I cannot wait to hear the laughs and just experience the joy alongside with them," Barajas said.

The fifth annual event takes place April 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mission Manor Park on the soccer fields. Día de la Niñez is a Mexican holiday honoring the importance of children in society. It's celebrated on April 30 in Mexico.

"We're excited to continue that tradition, continue that celebration that is highly celebrated in Mexico. You know a lot of our families here in both of our communities and just in Tucson in general have stories of celebrating that significant day in Mexico or just growing up," Barajas said. "So I'm excited to partner up and do that here with our Tucson parks."

Over 500 people attended the celebration last year, and organizers expect over 1,000 people this year.

Tucson's Ward 1 office Budget de le Gente voting will also kick off at Día de la Niñez.

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