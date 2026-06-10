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Step back in time at U.S. history-themed ice cream shop, Brooker's, now open in Chandler

Here's the scoop on Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream's first Arizona location
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CHANDLER, AZ — ‘Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream’ now has an establishment in Arizona!

The Utah-based ice cream shop is known for its American Revolution-themed atmosphere, inspired by the 1700s, and specializes in serving handcrafted “super-premium ice cream.”

Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream's grand opening in Arizona.
Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream's grand opening in Arizona.

Every scoop is inspired by a piece of early American history—here’s a quick look at some of the uniquely named flavors:

  • John Hancock’s Signature Mint Chocolate Truffle
  • Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Cookie Dough
  • Samuel Adams, Father of the Cookies ‘N Cream Revolution
  • Franklin’s Black Raspberry Republic, If You Can Keep It
  • Martha Washington’s Colonial Cotton Candy
  • Alexander Hamilton’s Not Throwing Away My Scoop
Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream in Chandler, Arizona.
Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream in Chandler, Arizona.

The ice cream business offers local delivery services and ships nationwide.

The establishment features a 'drinking chocolate' menu, and as stated on the company’s website, this beverage played a significant role in American colonial and revolutionary society before developing into the lighter hot chocolate enjoyed today.

Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream made its Arizona debut this June and another location is in the works! A company representative stated that a Queen Creek shop, near the Safeway at the Harvest Station, is expected to open in the fall.

Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream's grand opening celebration in Chandler, Arizona.
Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream's grand opening celebration in Chandler, Arizona.

If you go

  • Address: 2560 W. Chandler Blvd. #3 in Chandler.
  • Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

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