Prime Pickin': Desert Bluegrass Festival takes place this weekend in Marana

The 2026 Desert Bluegrass Festival is offering three days of live music, workshops and family-friendly activities to Southern Arizona this weekend.

The festival runs March 13–15 at Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road, and will feature performances by bluegrass musicians from across the Southwest, along with jamming sessions, songwriting and instrument workshops, a band scramble, contra dancing, children’s activities, food vendors and crafts.

The festival schedule runs tonight until 7 p.m., Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday afternoon events, including the band scramble, concert and contra dance, are free to attend.

Admission is $30 for a single-day pass on Saturday or Sunday, or $50 for a weekend pass at the door. Children under 16 are free with a paying adult.

Free workshops will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday on the east soccer field and are included with festival admission.

Shade canopies and folding chairs will be available, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating if preferred.

Golf cart shuttles will transport visitors from the parking area to the festival entrance.

Festivalgoers will receive wristbands allowing them to enter and leave the event throughout the day or weekend depending on the ticket purchased.