Nightfall's chills and thrills return to Old Tucson this October

Some might say it’s too early to talk about Halloween, but with the dire heat Tucsonans have been experiencing, the weather that fall brings will be a welcome change.

With the cooler temps comes all of the large-scale cultural events and festivals that the city is known for, including the Halloween tradition known as Nightfall at Old Tucson.

Nightfall organizers are gearing up for this year's festivities, running from Oct. 2 to Nov. 1, with a slew of new characters.

Dabney the Clown, a circus-themed menace whose sinister features give Pennywise a run for his money, said the scare-o-meter at this year's Nightfall ranges from not-so-scary to downright frightening, so all can enjoy the fun.

“What I try to teach everyone, simply, especially for your little ones, teach them that fear is fun and the problem is solved,” Dabney said.

Fear being fun is part of what makes Nightfall so thrilling.

Old Tucson has a long-storied history. Nightfall is part of the tradition. Since the early '90s, more than a million people have come for the haunted fun and 30,000 more are expected this October.

This year will have the usual haunted houses, spooky mazes, Halloween-themed shows, and even rides.

Still, Dabney the Clown cautions: You decide whether you want to be scared to death… or not.