Mescal Movie Set hosting premiere of Billy the Kid movie filmed on-site

Billy the Kid, arguably one of the Old West's most notorious outlaws, is the subject of a new film, set to premiere at Mescal Movie Set, in Benson on Saturday.

"Becoming Billy: An Outriding the Devil Origin Story" follows Henry McCarty, whose criminal exploits led to his nickname, Billy the Kid, on his path to Western lore.

The movie was filmed at Mescal Movie Set. It was directed by Raen LeVell, and stars Golden Garrick as Billy, Roberta Sparta as Sarah Brown and musician Chancey Williams as Sheriff Harvey Whitehill.

In addition to being in the film, Williams will perform an acoustic set at the premiere.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a saloon Meet & Greet, the premiere at 7 p.m. and Williams' performance at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $55 through this link.

Mescal Movie Set is located at 1538 Drive Way in Benson.

