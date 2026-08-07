Local chefs battle for wing bragging rights at Old Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wing fans in Tucson have something to look forward to this Saturday, August 8. About 10 local competitors will bring their best wing recipes to Old Tucson for the Lord of the Wings competition, running from 6 to 10 p.m.

Pop Studio and Backyard Eatz are collaborating to host the event.

Diego Rivera, founder of Pop Studio, said the competition will bring together vendors from across the Tucson food scene.

"We have competitors from all over Tucson from all different realms. I mean, we got like someone that does a seafood broil, someone that does Mexican food. We're here at Lindy's today. They do burgers, so all kinds of different chefs are gonna come together and do a wing off, so we're very excited about it," Rivera said.

The owner of Lindy's on 4th is known for his burgers but decided to enter the competition for fun. Lindy Reilly said he has already been developing his recipes.

"Well, I have one that's on the menu that I've actually redeveloped for the contest, and so it's a version of a boom boom sauce, so it's like a sweet heat," Reilly said. "Yesterday, I decided to make a sauce that was more along the lines of a like a white Southern, which is usually like a mustard and vinegar base."

Chris Koch, known as the Tucson Wing Expert on social media, will serve as one of the judges. Koch said the event is a natural fit for him.

"This is built for me, you know, I eat wings about once a week. I've been doing it for about six years now, and I can't wait to try all the competitors' wings," Koch said.

Rivera said the event was born out of a desire to bring the community together.

"I just figured it was something that was gonna be a cool, fun event that the community needed, and we were glad and grateful that Old Tucson stepped up and let us have it out there."

Wing samples are free with the price of admission. You will also get the chance to vote for your favorite for the People's Choice award.

KGUN 9's Vanessa Gongora will also serve as one of the judges. Come on out, say hi, and enjoy some flavorful wings.

Get your tickets here.

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