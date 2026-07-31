Grab school supplies and haircuts at DJ Jahmar's 6th annual back to school event

Deejays Against HungerTUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — and Brotherz Barber Shop are partnering to make sure kids in the community have everything they need before heading back to school.

This will be DJ Jahmar's 6th annual back-to-school event held on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Brotherz Barbershop from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to kids ages 5 through 14.

150 backpacks filled with school supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

DJ Jahmar Anthony, founder of Deejays Against Hunger, said the event is his way of supporting families who are struggling.

"A lot of families have lost food stamp benefits, medical benefits. It's hard right now in families. So this is just my way of just saying, you know what, let's help the families with the kids going back to school. Let's help them with haircuts. Let's help them with backpacks. Let's try to lighten that load on the families right now," Anthony said.

Free haircuts will also be available at the event. Jorge Sierra, owner of Brotherz Barber Shop, said the event is a chance to give back — and a learning opportunity for his barber students.

"We just wanted to give back to the kids and also back to the students because we have barber students as well coming in to help out, so that should be good for them as well," Sierra said.

Sierra said it is important that the southwest side of Tucson gets attention and support.

"There's a lot of people that miss this side of town and the community is only getting bigger, so we're just trying to give back to the people, the single moms that are struggling that need help. We're here to help you guys," Sierra said.

In addition to backpacks and haircuts, attendees can expect DJ Jahmar behind the turntables, food vendors, and other surprises.

Brotherz Barber Shop is located at 4515 W. Valencia Road. All supplies and haircuts are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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