Fourth annual Pueblos Fiesta del Maíz is back this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Head over to Kennedy Park this weekend for the 4th annual Pueblos Fiesta del Maíz by the Tucson City of Gastronomy.

This family-friendly celebration honors the cultural importance of maíz during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The fiesta is Saturday, Sept. 27, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Kennedy Park, which is located at 1955 W. Ajo Way.

A variety of local vendors will be in attendance, showcasing their items, along with food trucks serving delicious food.

Tucson City of Gastronomy

The festival will also feature live music, activities for all ages, and chef demonstrations.

Admission is free.