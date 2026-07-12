Enjoy your Sunday funday at the Westside Boogie Brunch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Small local businesses are finding creative ways to survive the summer slowdown. Rollies at the MSA Annex in the Mercado District is hosting its Westside Boogie Brunch on the second Sunday of the summer months, bringing the community together with food, music and local collaboration.

A local DJ will be spinning hits at the event, and Chef Mateo Otero has crafted a brunch menu that highlights partnerships with neighboring businesses.

"I'm doing a pairing with Hidden Hearth. We're doing a collab and I'm using their fresh, beautiful croissants and I'm making different breakfast sandwiches here. And our most popular one now is the El Porky. Got a strawberry chiltepin jam, bacon, cheese, arugula, nice buttery croissant," Otero said.

The menu also features fresh squeezed orange juice, fresh horchata and cinnamon canela sweet tea.

The next Westside Boogie Brunch is Sunday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MSA Annex in the Mercado District. Families are welcome, and misters will be on hand to help beat the summer heat.

Other dates are August 9 and September 13. A mariachi will be performing at the last boogie brunch.