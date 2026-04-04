Attend a drop-in birthday party: Every kid deserves to be celebrated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Being a parent isn’t easy and setting up birthday parties is another challenge, especially when you don’t know if anyone will show up.

Two moms coming together to make sure all kids can celebrate and be celebrated. They want kids to know they are not alone and loved so they came up with the idea for monthly drop-in birthday parties.

Abby Splittstoesser, founder of Para Todos and Krystina Diaz who runs a medical pantry called AMORE for medically complex children and families, are both involved in their community, consistently giving back to those in need.

They know firsthand how difficult it may be for families who have kids with disabilities to attend birthday parties or invite people to their party.

"The first birthday party I took my son to in Tucson he was about 3-years-old. It was the first birthday party we ever attended, it was at one of the typical locations you see for birthday parties here. Loud, rambunctious, full of bright lights and noises and activities. I didn't think anything of it because what kid doesn't love birthday parties? That was my own ignorance let me tell you. This was before he was diagnosed and I was not understanding about autism. As soon as we walked outside at Funtastics, my son shut down. He was terrified he froze and he wouldn't even move," Splittstoesser said.

"I tried to get him interacting with kids or other families and it was just done for. Splashing coming out of nowhere, getting bumped into while kids run around, screaming children everywhere and unexpected demands and situations were constant. All these variables make any situation almost impossible to navigate for a person on the spectrum. That was the beginning of many no RSVPs to birthday parties."

So these moms are taking matters into their own hands to create a safe space for kids of all abilities to celebrate like they should.

“For families who maybe they don't get invited so much to birthday parties or kids who nobody really shows up for their parties, maybe they feel a little more left out, maybe people don't have a village to support them here in Tucson, and that's what we're trying to do," Splittstoesser said.

It’s at no cost to the families who want to attend. Everything is provided from the food, drinks, party supplies, activities and gifts for the birthday boys and girls. The theme this month is Super Mario.

Diaz and Splittstoesser said there will be different areas at the party catered to your child's needs.

"There's gonna be stuff for all, all ages and abilities, from crafts to music and dancing to food to quiet and calm space available as well for those kids who don't really like all the excitement of a party," Splittstoesser said. "But they can still feel included and take part of it in their own way."

Diaz says she's lucky to have a very large village and wants others to be able to have that too.

"I have a lot of people who can help me, a lot of people who I can turn to, but not everybody has that. So with Para Todos wanting to become a village and become a community, it just really hit home, like I wanna be other people's village. I wanna help other people have the community that I have. I want them to know there's somewhere their kids can go to and know there's somewhere they can go to when they need a little bit of help," Diaz said.

The party is drop-in style. So you can show up whenever you’d like between 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., but birthday candles and cake will be held at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

It’s open to kids ages one to 19.

“Even if you don't have a birthday party this month, you can still come with your kiddos and celebrate the other kids with parties. So we do have some people registered who don't have birthday parties say this month, but they're just gonna come and sing happy birthday and enjoy and have fun and make friends," Diaz said.

The party is on April 19 but families must register by midnight April 5. They are taking a maximum of eight birthday kids.

The location of the party will be provided once you sign up.

"It's so important to me because I think we forget about kids' joy, you know, and all of the things that we're worried about. Yes, so many of us are worried about putting food on the table. Yes, so many of us are worried about making our rent, and then it kind of gets lost, you know, the importance of just making a kid feel celebrated and special on their day," Splittstoesser said.

You can find the registration link and more details on Para Todos Facebook page.

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