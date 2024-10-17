Arizona's first Buc-ee's location could open as soon as Christmas 2025

GOODYEAR, AZ — The wait for the highly-anticipated Buc-ee's location in Arizona could be over as soon as Christmas 2025!

In a video released by the City of Goodyear Thursday, the Director of Buc-ee's Construction said, "If everything goes to plan, we should be open by Christmas of next year."

Video in the player above depicts previous ABC15 coverage of Buc-ee's anticipated arrival to Goodyear.

Work has begun in the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10.

ABC15 previously reported that the 24-hour location will have 120 fueling stations for passenger vehicles only and an approximately 74,000-square-foot convenience store.

The Goodyear City Council approved a zoning change that would allow Buc-ee's to expand to the area on January 29, 2024.

The City of Goodyear said that the location is expected to bring 200 full-time jobs to the area.