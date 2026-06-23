28th annual El Dia De San Juan marks start of monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Día de San Juan, a Tucson tradition celebrating the city's history and culture, will take place on Wed. June 24th, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane.

The 28th annual celebration commemorates the feast day of St. John the Baptist and marks the beginning of monsoon.

This year's event will feature live music, dancing, food, along with a traditional blessings procession and activities for all ages.