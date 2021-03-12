Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they're still together, call reports 'inaccurate'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they’re still together, despite multiple reports on Friday saying the celebrity couple had broken up.

In a statement issued Saturday to several outlets, like CNN and The Associated Press, the pair said the reports of a split are “inaccurate” and they’re “working through some things.”

Sources “close to the couple” told NBC News that the pair “never officially broke up and had talked about it, but are still together.”

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report, citing anonymous sources, that Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, had ended their two-year engagement. Other publications, like E! News, followed with similar reports.

The pop star and former MLB great began dating in early 2017 and got engaged in 2019. They had planned to marry until the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel their plans.

The couple had been spending time together at home during the pandemic with their blended family. Lopez has 13-year-old twins with former husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez has 16-and-12-year-old daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The two have made public appearances together this year, including at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, where Lopez performed.

Editor's note: This story originally said the couple had split, citing reports, but has been updated to reflect their statement released Saturday.