'Chicago Fire,' 'Prison Break' actress dies at age 49

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 57°
A television actor who portrayed an assistant to a fire chief on "Chicago Fire" fell ill at home and later died at the hospital.
DuShon Monique Brown died today, possibly after a cardiac episode, according to entertainment news websites TMZ.com. She was 49 years old.
An autopsy is pending.
Brown is a Chicago native and had been on the show since 2012. She was also on the television show "Prison Break" from 2005-2007, TMZ says.
Brown leaves behind one child, a daughter.
Producer Dick Wolf has released a statement on "Chicago Fire" actress DuShon Monique Brown's death https://t.co/h2gxHT9Irh pic.twitter.com/rlTDvMnUWH— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) March 23, 2018
Producer Dick Wolf has released a statement on "Chicago Fire" actress DuShon Monique Brown's death https://t.co/h2gxHT9Irh pic.twitter.com/rlTDvMnUWH