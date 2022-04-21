Eggo Just Launched Grab-And-Go Waffles—No Toaster Needed

If you’ve been skipping breakfast to save time — or grabbing something boring like a granola bar as you rush out the door — Eggo’s newest waffle is made just for you.

New Eggo Grab & Go Liège-Style Waffles were created for busy adults and parents. They’re not only made for taking on the go and don’t require a toaster, but they’re also individually wrapped so they can be quickly thrown into a lunchbox for kids or a bag or purse for adults.

The waffles, which are inspired by a classic Belgian street food, feature a golden brioche dough and have crunchy bits of pearl sugar. They thaw in under an hour and can be eaten at room temperature, but you can warm them in the toaster if you’d prefer. Because they contain pearl sugar, you can eat them without syrup and they’ll still be sweet.

“These delicious and satisfying mess-free waffles are perfect to enjoy during carpool drop-offs, while commuting to work and especially when you have a jam-packed weekend filled with back-to-back sporting events for your kids,” Joe Beauprez, Eggo’s marketing director, said in a press release.

Made with real butter and no artificial colors or flavors, Eggo Grab & Go will be available nationwide beginning in April in two flavors: Buttery Maple and Strawberry. You’ll find them in a 4-pack box for a suggested retail price of $5.99 and a 12-pack box for a suggested retail price of $12.99.

Eggo also recently launched new waffle flavors inspired by desserts, adding Strawberry Cheesecake and Tiramisu to their Belgian-style Thick & Fluffy waffles lineup.

With a rich and creamy cheesecake flavor, the strawberry cheesecake-flavored waffles can be served on their own or with syrup. Or, if you want to enjoy them as an actual dessert, the packaging suggests filling the crispy, deep pockets with whipped cream and berries. The tiramisu-flavored waffles feature the flavors of cocoa and roasted coffee. Eggo suggests either enjoying them on their own, with syrup and whipped cream, or by filling the pockets with ice cream for a waffle a la mode treat.

The new waffle flavors will be in stores nationwide beginning in April or May, but Kellogg’s doesn’t say if they’re for a limited time or a permanent addition, so it’s a good idea to grab a box as soon as you can.

Of course, if you’d rather stick to a traditional waffle, you’ll find a variety of frozen waffles and waffle mixes at your local grocery store. You can also make your own waffles from scratch.

For something extra decadent, this Pillsbury recipe for cinnamon roll waffles adds a deliciously gooey cream cheese glaze. All you’ll need is Pillsbury cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing, powdered sugar, milk and vanilla.

