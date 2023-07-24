Walmart has this tower fan on sale for just $54.99 (regularly $99.99)

Getting a good night’s sleep during warm summers isn’t easy. The heat makes it challenging to keep the bedroom cool — and cooler temperatures are an important element of quality sleep, according to the Sleep Foundation. If a bedroom is too warm, your body cannot regulate its core temperature properly, leading to restless sleep.

A fan in your bedroom can help your body stay cool whether you need it for a hot room during the day or to get a good night’s rest. Currently, Walmart has one on sale: the new 36-inch Dreo Tower Fan for Home is on sale for $54.99, a $45 savings from the regular price of $99.99.

The 45% markdown on this Dreo Tower Fan gets automatically applied when you add it to your cart on Walmart.com. You do not need any coupons or special codes to secure this deal.

Walmart sales change frequently and often without warning. So, if you want to grab this fan at a discounted price, you’ll want to put it in your cart quickly.

The Dreo Tower Fan’s bladeless design means it runs quietly, making it an ideal bedroom addition. It is lightweight, allowing anyone to move it wherever needed around the house. Its oscillating movement keeps airflow constantly circulating for efficient cooling throughout the room.

Use the LED display or included remote to customize how the Dreo Tower Fan keeps you cool. It has an eight-hour timer, four speeds, and four different cooling modes, including normal, natural, sleep, and auto modes.

Cleaning the fan is also simple with Dreo’s removable grill and impeller wheel. Simply take them off the fan to quickly wash them. You don’t have to worry about dusting.

Depending on your local Walmart’s inventory, you can order this Dreo standing floor fan and have it delivered to your home quickly. A cooler, more comfortable sleep is just a few days away!

Buy the 2023 Dreo Tower Fan, 36-inch from Walmart for $54.99 (was $99.99).

