Demonstrators march for Ukraine on Sunday at Phoenix's Ukrainian Cultural Center

Ukraine march Phoenix
Christine Stanwood
HAPPENING NOW: Stand with Ukraine Rally happening off 7th Ave in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ukraine march Phoenix
Posted at 4:29 PM, Feb 27, 2022
PHOENIX — All supporters of Ukraine are invited to march Sunday afternoon, from Phoenix's Ukrainian Cultural Center to the corner of 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The march aims to show solidarity with Ukraine, to demand and end to Russia's war on Ukraine and to call for a release of all Ukrainian citizens currently imprisoned by Russia.

Assembly will begin at noon, where people can make signs and prepare for the march that will start at 1:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own Ukrainian and American flags, along with anything blue and yellow and showing tryzubs, the Ukrainian coat of arms.

The march is organized by St. Mary's Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church and Phoenix's Ukrainian Congress Committee of America branch. They emphasize the march will be a peaceful demonstration.

