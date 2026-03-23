Dan's Discoveries: Brewing up success at Tirrito Farm

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — You've searched far and wide for "Dan's Discoveries" but maybe not as far as this next story in Cochise County.

Farming has been a focus in the Sulphur Springs Valley for generations. I even worked on an onion farm in what's called Kansas Settlement in high school. But I never could've dreamed of a destination like this.

They say seeing is believing, right? But even if you pull off to the side the road south of SR 186 outside of Willcox - it's hard to believe this beautiful space is actually real.

"This is actually 12 bomb shelters," Sal Tirrito told me.

"What?"

"This is 12 bomb shelters connected."

"So this is not a bomb shelter," I asked "This is 12 bomb shelters?"

A dozen bomb shelters in the shadow of Dos Cabezas, courtesy of this Tucson cardiologist. When it looks like this inside, why not?

"There are two domes but we made it one room. You can see this is one dome and that's one," Sal showed me.

If the dining room and gift shop at Tirrito Farm look nice, let's give it the informercial treatment: But wait there's more!

"This is the vineyard over here? What's over there?" I asked.

"Same thing. We planted another smaller vineyard there," Sam said, pointing toward the front of the property.

Sal's real pride and joy; a brewery that's gone from hobby to full blown hops obsession.

"I took a night shot of the dome and posted it. All of my friends were like 'where is this place? I've got to go check it out!' So yeah, it's a really, really cool place."

Chikku Baiju and Anso Philip decided to celebrate their anniversary off the beaten path, glamping in one of Tirrito Farm's half dozen themed domes.

They drove down all the way from Chandler for a unique destination stay on the farm

"You're also not too far from other people or civilization so it's kind of nice," Chikku said.

"It's not like you're in Tucson or Phoenix where you're driving by and say, oh, let's go here for dinner. And that's good and bad. It's just a lot of pressure. So you want everything to go perfect for people," Sal said.

That's a high standard but there's no shortage of things to see and do. Like the paddle boats on the man-made pond. Or you could pay a visit to the stables.

"We have cows, goats, a pig, chickens... that's our house/barn," Sal showed me.

Some are a mix between family pets and livestock, while others represent a full-blown business venture like the herd of cattle. And it doesn't just run on it's own, Sal employs a staff of around 30 who welcome anywhere from 90 to 100 guests for dinner. And a few dozen stay on property any given night.

"We want people to walk away and just feel like they've had a good experience," Sal said.

"It is the jewel of the desert."

Chance Fraze is the executive chef and general manager of this 160 acre destination.

His family has been here in Southeastern Arizona for five generations so he knows the benefit of sprucing up this space to throw out the welcome mat to the rest of the world.

"You're coming out here to the middle of nowhere Arizona and to be able to walk in somewhere and feel like you've been transported miles away," Chance said.

"Being able to give people an experience that they'll want to talk about for years to come. That's what it's all about," Chance told me.

Check out availability at Tirrito Farm and learn more about their mission for a sustainable, entertaining space in the Sulphur Springs Valley.

