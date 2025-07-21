Dan's Discoveries: Coastal dining in the desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You've heard the saying "The world is your oyster" - and if that's the case, we found the Tucson team committed to sharing the pearl with everyone.

It's a restaurant I discovered whose name means a lot more than just something on the menu.

Just off the sunny shores of, well, 22nd Street in Tucson, you'll find the Pacific Pearl - La Perla del Pacifico. And while we might not have a beach...

"I think that's the first thing that hits you and you're like ok, what is that?"

It's the inviting smell of delicious food and seafood specialties that co-owner Paul Mendoza hopes will bring in curious Tucsonans dreaming of the coast.

"All of our food is made fresh on the spot. So it might take a little bit longer but the quality of the food is amazing," Paul said.

Growing up in Sonora, friends Gerardo and Marco agree

"It kind of takes me back to my hometown, Hermosillo, Mexico, seafood, I like that," Marco said.

"I think you're going to have more plates that remind you of Mexico. Because they're going to be more detailed and the produce is going to be more fresh," Gerardo said.

Cesar Torres wears many hats.

"[He's the] owner, operator, cook, server, cleaner, closing opening and everything in between."

When he and Paul decided to try their hand at these high quality Mexican dishes, they needed a chef to handle the variety of the menu.

That's where Ruben Orrantia comes in.

"I love food and I want this town to be known for it. And it's doing a great job already," Ruben said.

He trained at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute and on the line in restaurants far and wide but jumped at the chance to come home.

Ruben told me he loves making people happy through authentic flavors and textures but he'll take the good with the bad to make sure he gets it right

"It's good in both ways. When you get that great reaction, it's what makes you be here. And what fuels me to come here every day. And when you don't get that reaction you want, it's a learning experience and you try to do better," Ruben said.

So what should I try in the interest of journalistic fact-finding?

Cesar had his opinion.

"Octopus, pulpo, the red snapper. If you come here and don't have the red snapper, it's like you've never been to Tucson before."

Paul agreed.

"The red snapper. The fried fish, it's the seasoning. The freshness of the fish. It takes you, you are literally next to the beach," Paul said.

The tentacles were tempting but I had to go for the fish tacos topped with fresh slaw and a sauce that... well... you get the idea.

I don't know if you can tell but the reaction speaks for itself.

La Perla, named to honor its predecessor Mariscos mi Mazatlan - aka "The Pacific Pearl" - locals and visitors alike should really give this revamped restaurant a shot at success.

"If they come here, they're going to come again," Cesar said.

La Perla del Pacifico

5601 E 22nd St

Tucson, AZ

(520) 790-2888

La Perla del Pacifico