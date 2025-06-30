U of A Wildcat Formula Racing Club is on a roll

TUCSON, Ariz. — The biggest movie over the weekend was Brad Pitt's high octane film "F1." It raced to a massive $144 million global box office haul. And there's a good chance members at a club at the University of Arizona were first in line to see it, because they've got a little need for speed themselves on campus.

The sign on the door of the SAE lab says "Dangerous" but Aidan Brown, an electrical and computer engineering major, and Cooper Graf, a junior at the university, opened the doors wide open to give us a look inside.

"We call this one the WF25" Cooper said as we walked in. "It's a very fun club. I enjoy it a lot."

"This is a MoTeC M150 and that's what actually powers all of the electronics on board," Aidan explained.

These U of A undergrads are just two of a few dozen who participate in Wildcat Formula Racing -- a team tasked with building a working, open wheel, single seat vehicle. It's not exactly the Indy 500, but it's not child's play either.

"Suspension, brakes, all of the cockpit stuff, as well as anything electrical or engines," Aidan outlined.

"I'd say I'm a car guy," Cooper admitted. "But also I like racing a lot and it's cool to blend your degree with something you're really interested in."

While Aidan and Cooper may be gearing their education toward engineering, that's not a prerequisite to join the club. There's no need to stay in your lane, different fields of study are welcome here.

"Our president is a business major actually," Aidan said.

On the warm summer morning when we stopped by the lab, the guys want to show off a little, and they should have! You can tell they're proud of a project that was a success crossing the finish line of a nationwide competition, especially because that wasn't a given at the beginning of the year.

In May, the team made its way to Michigan for the 2025 Formula SAE Competition, hoping for the best.

"Judges basically go over every single aspect of the car and judge us on how well it was thought up, designed and then actually implemented," Aidan explained.

"We had to make some last minute modifications on the car in a hotel parking lot, but that's kind of what the club is about. That is engineering. It's problem solving right there," said Cooper.

When they waved the green flag, it was no problems, just horsepower.

"It was really special," Cooper said. "I was super happy all of competition with how everyone's part performed, let alone just mine."

Cooper said this was the first time the Wildcat Racing Team passed the technical inspection at competition since 2021. And even more impressive, the first to run in the dynamic events on the track in almost a decade.

"We didn't have the best car by an means at competition," Cooper said. "We had a car that was good for what we were given and the members we have."

"If they can get something out of it that relates to something they learned in a class, I think that would be great. But as a whole, that kind of plays a major part," said Professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering Jeff Jacobs. he's the professor in charge of this club, where he says the point is to get people to work together and find a common purpose.

Aidan says that happens day after day.

"Critical thinking, teamwork, and learning to actually follow through with a large project," Aidan said.

"It really is a good club. A lot talented and fun individuals," added Cooper.

It's friends and fun. That's how they roll. Their small team might be shifting into recruiting mode too.

"The reason we don't have more is because we haven't had a car to show the, until now." Cooper said.

With this mini-machine front and center now, it's safe to say that's another problem solved.

Learn more about the University of Arizona's Wildcat Formula Racing