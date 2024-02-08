Coca-Cola announces its first new permanent flavor in 3 years

Coca-Cola is ready to spice up the soda world.

The beverage brand announced Wednesday it's bringing a new permanent offering to America's grocery aisles for the first time in three years.

Starting Feb. 19, Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar are joining the brand's fizzy flavor portfolio, coming in a variety of can and bottle options.

As for the flavor, Coca-Cola Spiced won't carry too much of a kick, unlike the Takis and chamoy pickles that have recently been all the rage in the spicy food world.

Instead, the soda brand said the new flavor will amplify the traditional flavor of Coke but with added notes of raspberry.

It's the latest offering the brand has made in recent years to try to attract new and former customers, as many have adjusted their tastes to trendier, "healthier" flavored sodas and sparkling beverages, such as those from the brands Olipop and Poppi.

And while Coke can't exactly change its entire formula to cater every changing taste, it can cater to some new trends, like spicy foods — particularly for younger consumers.

The brand's North American marketing chief, Shakir Moin, told The Associated Press that the increase in spicy food in the aisles has aligned with consumer taste palates evolving toward that want, and that made the company see a growth opportunity.

"Can we dial up something which is already part of our formula and bring in a taste profile that is interesting, unique and brings in the next generation of consumers?" Moin told the publication.

Moin told the AP the brand developed Coca-Cola Spiced in just seven weeks, marking a very quick turnaround compared to the typical year it takes to create other flavors.

This is evidence of the fast consumer shifts happening in today's market — and something Coca-Cola has to keep up with if it wants to move ahead of its new competitors.

