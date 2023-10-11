Can you dance, take selfies at Taylor Swift's concert film?

There has long been a tagline at movie theaters that "silence is golden," but you might be encouraged to break that edict for one upcoming film.

This weekend could make for one of the busiest times in recent memory at movie theaters as a concert film documenting Taylor Swift's Eras Tour hits the big screen. The film debuts on Friday.

As of last week, the film had already generated over $100 million in presale tickets. When tickets went on sale, it marked AMC's highest ticket sales revenue during a single day.

The release of Swift's film caused other movies to adjust their releases. "The Exorcist: Believer" came out one week earlier on Oct. 6. It was originally scheduled to be released on Oct. 13.

AMC is serving as the film's distributor and has issued guidelines for fans attending the concert film.

Can you dance and sing?

AMC says yes.

"We encourage dancing and singing throughout this concert film event, but please do not dance on our seats or block other guests from viewing, safely walking or exiting the auditorium," AMC said.

Can you take selfies?

Still photography will be allowed, but AMC is not permitting video.

"Feel free to take selfies and group photos, but you may not record the concert film on our big screen," AMC said.

What about friendship bracelets?

Swifties can bring and share those treasured friendship bracelets, as AMC says they are "strongly encouraged."

How much are tickets?

At AMC theaters, the cost for adults will be $19.89 plus tax, and children’s/senior tickets will be $13.13 plus tax, for all showtimes except branded premium large-format screens.

