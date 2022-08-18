Bring Your Own Cup Day returning to 7-Eleven this month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

How much Slurpee is too much Slurpee?

7-Eleven is daring you to find out during their Bring Your Own Cup Day, which is returning on Aug. 27.

Just bring your biggest cup, cookie jar, fish bowl, pitcher, mixing bowl or any other container you can think of, fill it to the brim with your favorite Slurpee flavor and it’s all yours for just $1.99.

The deal is good for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes or Speedway locations on Aug. 27 only. Slurpee flavors include Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada, Coca-Cola and new limited-time-only flavor Mango Lemonade, which is blended with a zesty mix of mango and tart lemonade.

You can also get creative with your Slurpee and combine flavors to create mixes like Cherry Coca-Cola or Mango Lemonade Pina Colada.

If you haven’t participated in Bring Your Own Cup Day before, there are a few rules you’ll need to follow.

While pretty much any type of container is allowed, you will have to first make sure the “cup” is clean (of course). Secondly, whatever you’re using as a Slurpee holder will need to be leakproof to ensure you don’t make a mess when you fill it up.

Lastly, the container must be able to fit upright and within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

If you have a container in mind, but aren’t sure if it will work, you may want to bring a second container and try out your first choice on the display first. That way, if it doesn’t fit, you have a backup and can still get your $1.99 Slurpee.

“We know that Slurpee drinks are a summertime staple for customers, so we’re bringing back BYOC Day to celebrate the popular frozen beverage for a second time this summer following a very successful Slurpee Day,” Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director said in a press release. “We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice — and we can’t wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with.”

Will you be heading to your local 7-Eleven, Stripes or Speedway location on Aug. 27 for Bring Your Own Cup Day?

