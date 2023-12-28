Brewery owner to file complaint to bar Trump from Wisconsin ballot

The owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company announced he would file a petition with the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday to try and bar former President Donald Trump from the Wisconsin presidential ballot.

Kirk Bangstad said his filing with the WEC is the first step in a process to bar Trump from the state's ballot and said he anticipates it will end up in the court system.

He said he would file the petition at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Wisconsin Elections Board, located in Madison. The announcement comes just hours after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Trump will be allowed to remain on the 2024 Michigan GOP presidential primary ballot.

A ruling in Colorado, however, agreed to remove Trump from that state's ballot.

SEE MORE: Colorado urges US Supreme Court to quickly consider Trump case

As Scripps News reported, "In both cases, judges had to consider whether state election officials had the authority to remove a candidate based on the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause."

The amendment was ratified three years after the end of the Civil War. It states that those who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the U.S. are disqualified from state and federal office.

In August, Trump was charged by a federal grand jury on several counts related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election results.

This story was originally published by Madison Goldbeck at Scripps News Milwaukee.

