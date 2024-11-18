WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hobbs speaks at the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales

Gov. Katie Hobbs will be in Nogales, Ariz., Monday morning to make an announcement on the state's efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico Border.

“The people of Arizona should know their state government is stepping up to deliver critical resources border communities need to manage the challenges we face,” Governor Katie Hobbs said in a news release. “I’m committed to keeping our border secure and our communities safe, and I’m going to work with anyone to deliver the resources we need to make that happen.”

Hobbs' announcement is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

You can watch live below: