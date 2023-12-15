AZ Gov. Hobbs orders Arizona National Guard to Border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is ordering the Arizona National Guard to the Arizona-Sonora Border in response to the ongoing influx of migrants.

In a press release following a meeting with Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo Friday, she says her executive order is a response to the federal government "refusing to do its job."

According to the governor's office, National Guard will be stationed at multiple locations, including near the now-closed Lukeville Port of Entry and the San Miguel Crossing.

Gov. Hobbs says in the release, "we can’t stand alone, Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border. Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona’s border.”

In a Tweet/X sent prior to her release about the executive order, Gov. Hobbs says her meeting with Gov. Durazo also covered the re-opening of the Lukeville port, which as of Friday morning had no timeline.

En reunión con @katiehobbs, gobernadora de Arizona, acordamos coordinar esfuerzos entre ambos gobiernos para agilizar la reapertura del puerto fronterizo Lukeville-Sonoyta.



Nos mantenemos en el compromiso de siempre estrechar lazos de comunicación y cooperación en beneficio de… pic.twitter.com/CoS1LyqUl2 — Alfonso Durazo (@AlfonsoDurazo) December 15, 2023