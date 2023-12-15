Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsBorder Watch

Actions

AZ Gov. Hobbs orders Arizona National Guard to Border

Met Friday with Gov. Alfonso Durazo to discuss the eventual re-opening of the Lukeville Port of Entry
hobbs_may8.png
KGUN 9
Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses the anticipated end of Title 42 and her plan for Arizona.
hobbs_may8.png
Posted at 2:14 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 16:14:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is ordering the Arizona National Guard to the Arizona-Sonora Border in response to the ongoing influx of migrants.

In a press release following a meeting with Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo Friday, she says her executive order is a response to the federal government "refusing to do its job."

According to the governor's office, National Guard will be stationed at multiple locations, including near the now-closed Lukeville Port of Entry and the San Miguel Crossing.

Gov. Hobbs says in the release, "we can’t stand alone, Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border. Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona’s border.”

In a Tweet/X sent prior to her release about the executive order, Gov. Hobbs says her meeting with Gov. Durazo also covered the re-opening of the Lukeville port, which as of Friday morning had no timeline.

——
Anne Simmons is the digital executive producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Cruzando la Linea - a KGUN 9 Special Presentation