House to vote on Republicans' border security package as Title 42 ends

The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a border security package introduced by Republicans — the same day that Title 42 is set to end.

The upcoming vote on Thursday will put the bill known as HR 2 on the table, according to CNN.

The bill would write into law some of the border programs that took place under former President Donald Trump. That includes the so-called Remain in Mexico policy, which requires migrants to stay in Mexico while going through the asylum process.

HR 2 would also resume construction of the border wall along a 900-mile stretch of land.

Other features of the bill include increased funding for security at the border, namely hiring and training for 22,000 Border Patrol agents as well as retention bonuses for current agents, according to CBS.

Axios reported that the bill would require unaccompanied minors who cross the border to be deported while also allowing families to be held in detention centers for longer periods of time.

If HR 2 passes in the House, which it is expected to do, it would then go to the Democrat-controlled Senate for a vote where it is unlikely to pass.