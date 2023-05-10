City of Bisbee begins releasing asylum seekers ahead of Title 42 end

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Bisbee said in an online statement Monday it would begin processing and releasing asylum-seeking immigrants at the Arizona-Mexico border prior to Thursday when COVID-era policy Title 42 is scheduled to end.

According to the city's statement, 30 immigrants waiting at the border for entry into the U.S. at the Douglas Port of Entry and 101 immigrants at the Naco Brian Terry Border Patrol Station were processed and released Monday morning.

They were transported by bus to the city of Tucson where shelters like Casa Alitas have been making preparations to receive the influx of people.

City of Bisbee spokespeople says the mayor and staff are coordinating efforts with Cochise County Emergency Management and the Brian Terry Station.

"We were briefed on the resources that are expected to be available to handle immigrants moving forward from local, state and federal agencies," the statement reads. "The emphasis is on moving these now-legal immigrants from the border to their final locations or sheltering them in places that can handle a large flow of immigrants."

Additional coordination between Cochise County, nonprofits and faith-based organizations will continue, according to the city's statement.

KGUN 9 reached out to Cochise County and Customs and Border Protection for updates as the process continues.

