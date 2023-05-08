Watch Now
See Homeland Security's plan to keep border safe when Title 42 expires

Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security logo. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 4:26 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 19:26:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States will officially end all COVID rules on Thursday (May 11th) at 9 P.M. Arizona time.

That includes the end of Title 42, a rule used to expel migrants and reject asylum seekers. While the end of Title 42 will not change the government's ability to do either of those things — as the longstanding Title 8 already allows for it — the concern comes as border agents expect thousands of migrants to overflow already full processing centers.

The Department of Homeland Security said the border remains secure, and has released a six-pillar plan on how they will keep the border secure.

Pillar 1: Surging resources, including personnel, transportation, medical support, and facilities to support border operations. 

Pillar 2: Increasing CBP processing efficiency and moving with deliberate speed to mitigate potential overcrowding at Border Patrol stations and to alleviate the burden on the surrounding border communities.  

Pillar 3: Administering consequences for unlawful entry, including removal, detention, and prosecution.  

Pillar 4: Bolstering the capacity of non-governmental organizations to receive noncitizens after they have been processed by CBP and are awaiting the results of their immigration removal proceedings. And, the United States is ensuring appropriate coordination with and support for state, local, and community leaders to help mitigate increased impacts to their communities.  

Pillar 5: Targeting and disrupting the transnational criminal organizations and smugglers who take advantage of and profit from vulnerable migrants, and who seek to traffic drugs into our country. 

Pillar 6: Collaborating with international and federal partners to deter irregular migration south of our border to ensure that the United States is sharing responsibility throughout the Western Hemisphere.   

