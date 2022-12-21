Agents catch child molester near border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a convicted child sex offender near San Miguel, Ariz.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirms it happened Friday evening, involving Three Points Station agents.
He says they arrested previously removed Margarito Cruz-Acevedo.
According to Modlin, the Mexican national has multiple criminal convictions, including "felony unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor."
Cruz-Acevedo faces additional charges as a result of this arrest.
Recently, agents arrested Honorio Perez, who is also convicted of aggravated child molestation.
