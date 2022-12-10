Watch Now
USBP agents arrest child molester

Posted at 4:23 PM, Dec 10, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man convicted of aggravated child molestation was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) on Sunday, December 04, 2022.

Agents say the arrest happened near San Miguel, Arizona.

According to USBP, Honorio Perez is a Guatemalan citizen and a felon.

In 2013 Perez was convicted of aggravated child molestation in Georgia and sentenced to prison for five years.

Agents say Perez is facing criminal charges.

