A look at the Tucson Sector as Trump's VP pick, JD Vance is set to visit border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — American voters say the border and immigration is one of their top issues in this year’s election.

Arizona is taking centerstage in that discussion with the Tucson Sector, an area with a total of 262 border miles and we are one of the busiest sectors in the country, leading the country in total border arrests.

Another border visit is happening tomorrow, as Trump's VP pick JD Vance will be in Cochise County.

With the visit, Vance is coming to an Arizona border where apprehensions have dropped by over 60%since June.

“When you compare that to where we were six or seven months ago, we were seeing 1,800 people a day," Deputy Border Patrol Chief Justin De La Torre said early in July.

The dip is due to President Biden’s new executive order restricting asylum.

Republicans have called it too little, too late when it comes to fixing his administration’s record on the border.

“Are numbers dipping, but where are they historically? Not just from a few months ago but from 2019, 2018, when things were a lot more under control," Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani said.

Across the Tucson Sector, the border issues vary, and in Cochise County smuggling remains the top concern.

“Smuggling goes on, high speed pursuits go on, the tragedies are still occurring every day," Sheriff Mark Dannels said.

As people evade law enforcement, immigration reform has evaded Congress for decades.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema criticized her colleagues when her bill collapsed after President Trump told republicans not to support it this last February.

“For anyone using the southern border for staged political events, don’t come to Arizona," she said on the Senate floor soon after the vote failed.

Vance’s border visit will be just the latest in dozens of tours politicians have taken in Arizona over the last few years.

Border lawmakers like long-time Democrat Supervisor Tony Reyes in Yuma say as politicians take tours, communities like his wait for real change.

“I’ve seen six presidential administrations with six different policies on the border," Reyes said.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to campaign in Phoenix next week with her chosen running mate. There's no word yet on if this visit will include a trip to the border.

