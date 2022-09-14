This top-rated blanket scarf is on sale for $9.99 right now, down from $29.99

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fall is all about warmth and coziness, and a blanket scarf gives you so many ways to bundle up while looking stylish. Just like it sounds, this is an oversized scarf that’s large enough to double as a blanket.

You can wrap, tie or drape a blanket scarf in countless ways. And when you find a fantastic deal on soft, pretty, highly-rated scarves, you can stock up on a variety to wear all autumn long.

The YSense Wear Long Plaid Blanket Scarf is a 79-by-23-inch tasseled scarf that’s soft, medium-weight, and comes in a rainbow of color schemes. And right now, it is deeply discounted, making it the perfect time to expand your fall wardrobe.

These blanket scarves are made of cashmere-like acrylic, so they are soft and fuzzy next to your skin. They’re also lightweight enough to wear on a balmy fall day but warm enough to layer on even in winter.

The size and shape of the scarves make them ideal for wrapping around yourself as a shawl, tying stylishly at the neck or draping and belting as a trendy poncho. You can even stretch it out on the grass for a picnic at the pumpkin patch.

You can currently choose from a dozen colors of this blanket scarf:

Pink

Blue/Gray

Blue/Green

Red

Camel

Green

Gray

Light Pink/Blue

Multicolored

Pink/Purple

Purple

Wine Red

With so many colors and patterns, you can use these to complete every outfit in your fall wardrobe . Dress them up for a formal occasion, or wrap them over jeans or leggings and your favorite fall sweaters.

This blanket scarf collection has nearly 7,200 ratings and 4.7 stars. Customers who reviewed the scarves say they love the products because they’re very soft, warm and attractive.

“This scarf is so pretty,” wrote reviewer Mint Julep 16, who shared a photo. “I love it. It is wide and the colors are just as depicted online. Very happy with my awesome purchase.”

“Can be worn in many ways and with many different colors,” wrote Joan E. Smedberg, who purchased the purple scarf and said it was a beautiful color combination, “Great scarf for the money!”

“I enjoyed the size and light weight of it,” Shopperholic shared. “I also was able to tie the corners of the ends together and used (them) as sleeves to cover arms and it was perfect to keep the chill off.”

This top-rated blanket scarf collection is popular even at its usual price of $29.99. However, it is currently on sale for $9.99 — an impressive 67% off!

There’s no way of knowing when the sale will end, so grab the colors you love now to stay cozy and fashionable all fall.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.