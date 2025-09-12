Arizona Volleyball riding nation's longest win streak

The Arizona Wildcats haven't lost a volleyball match in more than 10 months.

Since November 6, 2024, they've won 17 straight matches, the longest active win streak in the country.

That run comes just one season after missing the NCAA tournament, a disappointment that players say still motivates them.

"That's definitely some fuel for us," Scoggins said.

After last year's snub, the Wildcats responded by winning the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, ending the season with 11 straight wins.

Arizona has turned that mindset into dominance, sweeping 10 of its last 15 opponents.

Senior outside hitter Jordan Wilson has been the centerpiece of the Wildcats' surge. She's notched double-digit kills nearly every night and delivered in the biggest moments.

Arizona coach Rita Stubbs said Wilson's poise sets the standard.

"We know that anyone we play against, they are keying in on her," Stubbs said. "Which is exactly what she is made for. I think not everyone is made to deal with that type of pressure. They'll say they want it, but they're not made for it. Jordan is made for it."

The Wildcats' sophomore class is also leading the charge on the court. Last year, they entered as one of the nation's top-ranked recruiting classes.

Now, they've grown into leadership roles, giving Arizona depth and balance across the court.

Stubbs credits their progression and energy as a key part in the team's success.

"They are great leaders. They can get on each other, and they spend a lot of time together. I think that's what you need in order to be successful," Stubbs said.

Arizona's streak has put the program in the national spotlight, but Stubbs has kept the team focused on steady improvement.

The real challege comes next.

Big 12 conference play begins in a few weeks, offering the Wildcats their toughest test yet...and a chance to prove their perfect run is built to last.

