Amazon’s Black Friday Sale has a T-fal 17-piece cookware set under $150

Tis the season for cooking! While sure, you might be tired after making that massive Thanksgiving meal, more holidays are on the way, and that means more reason to get to roasting, frying, boiling, and sautéing. You can do that with the T-fal cookware set that’s on sale during Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Right now, you can score a whopping 17 pieces of cookware—from griddles to pots to pans–for under $150!

T-fal/Amazon

$139.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon

So, 17-pieces seems like an impressive cookware set, but what exactly will you be getting if you snag this Amazon Black Friday deal?

8 inch fry pan

10 inch fry pan

11.5 inch fry pan

11.5 inch fry pan lid

10.25 inch square griddle

1 quart saucepan with lid

2 quart saucepan with lid

3 quart sauce pan with lid

3.5 quart deep sauté pan with lid

5 quart dutch oven with lid

3 quart steamer insert

Egg fray pan

With all the lids, pots, pans, and accessories, that’s a huge new collection of cookware to get your through the holidays and beyond. Even if you’re not shopping for yourself, though, the set makes a great gift for those buying a new home, moving into a new apartment, or you can buy early for upcoming college graduates that might be moving into their first place.

Other than the sheer number of items, though, what makes this T-fal cookware so purchase-worthy? First, there’s the durability. The pieces are made from hard anodized aluminum that’s constructed to last despite how many times you plan to fry chicken or make pasta.

If you’re thinking about performance, the pieces have two unique attributes. First, there’s the even heat base which ensures that the cookware warms throughout and doesn’t leave one half of your meal partially undercooked. Then, there’s the thermo-spot. This handy feature is a simple little round emblem in the center that turns red when the pans are fully pre-heated.

Of course, 17-pieces might be a little much for some people—especially if you’re already an established cook. But the good news is that there’s more than one T-fal sale.

T-fal/Amazon

$39.99 (was $60.99) at Amazon

If you’re just looking to replace a few of your existing pans, you can grab T-fal’s Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Set which is retailing for $39.99. This Black Friday sale comes with just two fry pans, making it the perfect purchase if some of your existing cookware has seen better days. Yes, these pans do have all of the same features as the larger set.

If you’re Black Friday shopping for others, the burgeoning chef on your list might just be the perfect person for this deal. And if you’re just browsing for yourself, go ahead and upgrade some of that stained cookware (because we know you’ve got some).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.