Alabama's attorney general says explosive went off outside his office

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday an explosive device was detonated outside his office over the weekend.

Marshall said in a statement that an explosive had been detonated on Saturday morning. He said no one was injured in the incident, but did not provide additional details.

Marshall said anyone with information about the incident should speak to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is leading investigation into the incident.

The Montgomery Police Department also referred questions to the attorney general's office.

No potential motive has been established, and in response to questions from CNN about whether the incident could be connected to recent state decisions around in vitro fertilization, state officials warned the media "not to jump to conclusions about a specific issue."

Alabama's Supreme Court ruled in late February that, for the purposes of a case under the state's wrongful death statutes, embryos held in storage at a hospital's fertility clinic counted as children.

"Unborn children are ‘children’ under the Act, without exception based on developmental stage, physical location, or any other ancillary characteristics," Justice Jay Mitchell wrote.

Attorney General Marshall's office said after the ruling that it had "no intention of using the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision as a basis for prosecuting IVF families or providers."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com