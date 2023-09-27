8 hospitalized after JetBlue flight hits 'sudden severe turbulence'

Eight people were hospitalized after a JetBlue flight experienced "sudden severe turbulence" the airline said, prompting an investigation from two federal agencies.

Flight 1256 was heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida from Guayaquil, Ecuador, when it hit the rough air about four-and-a-half hours into the flight. Although the plane landed safely just before 5:30 am, seven passengers and a crew member had to forgo an Uber home and head to the hospital with medical personnel instead.

After the paramedic ride, the eight people were treated and evaluated, but the airline didn't comment on specific injuries.

Now the flight is subject to an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, while the aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection.

NTSB has opened an investigation into today's turbulence incident that occurred on JetBlue #1256, an Airbus A320, during cruise flight near Jamaica while en route from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Numerous injuries reported. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 25, 2023

It's not the only turbulence-induced incident to be under investigation in recent months. Such events are required to be reported to the NTSB if there are injuries.

Last week, the NTSB released a preliminary report about a Delta Air Lines flight that led to 17 people being injured and the aircraft having minor damage.

The National Weather Service describes turbulence as an "irregular motion of air" and calls it "one of the most unpredictable of all weather phenomena" significant to pilots.

