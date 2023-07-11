6 people killed in tourist helicopter crash near Mount Everest

Authorities say all six people aboard a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists have died in a crash near Mount Everest in Nepal.

The chief government administrator in Lamajura — about 40 miles southwest of the mountain — said the crash occurred early Tuesday morning. Five Mexican nationals and a Nepalese pilot were on board, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.

<a href="https://www.maps.ie/distance-area-calculator.html">measure area map</a>

"Two helicopters of Altitude Air have been mobilized for the rescue operations," authorities said Tuesday morning. "Due to adverse weather condition, helicopters could not land at the crash site, have now landed at Bhakanje of same district, which is the nearest appropriate place to the crash site."

All bodies have since been recovered and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The helicopter was traveling back from Kathmandu Tuesday morning following a sightseeing trip to the world's highest peak. While it's still unclear what caused the crash, an airport official said harsh weather conditions had forced the aircraft to alter its flight route.

The tourist and climbing season ended in May with the onset of the monsoon season. Flights to the mountain are less common this time of year due to heavy rainfall and poor visibility, which can quickly create unpredictable weather conditions.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com