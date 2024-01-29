Watch Now
6 injured when American Airlines flight makes hard landing on runway

Breezy conditions were reported at the same time an Airbus A320 made a hard landing at an airport on Maui.
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 10:30:20-05

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating an incident involving American Airlines Flight 271 on Saturday as it landed on Runway 20 at Kahului Airport in Hawaii.

The FAA said the plane was an Airbus A320. 

According to American Airlines, six people on board were hospitalized, including five flight attendants and one passenger. All six people were later released. The airline said 167 passengers and seven crew were on board. 

"American Airlines flight 271 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) experienced an issue upon landing in (Kahului Airport) OGG," American Airlines said in a statement. "The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally. The aircraft was taken out of service for inspection by our maintenance team. The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority."

SEE MORE: FAA lays out inspection plan to get Boeing 737 Max 9s back in the air

According to Airbus, as of late 2023, 6,739 A320 models have been sold. 

At the time of the landing, conditions were breezy, according to the National Weather Service. Winds were around 26 mph when the incident occurred. It's unclear if the wind was a factor in the hard landing. 

According to the Aviation Safety Network,the last serious incident involving an Airbus A320 in the U.S. occurred in August 2019 when a plane collided with a Boeing 737 while taxiing to the gate at San Francisco International Airport. No injuries were reported. 

