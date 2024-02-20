YouTube mom Ruby Franke to be sentenced for child abuse

Former internet sensations Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt will be sentenced Tuesday in Washington County after both women pleaded guilty to several counts of child abuse.

The sentencing for both women is expected to happen around 10 a.m. Scripps News Salt Lake City has a crew at the courthouse to gather the latest information on the case that has been followed globally.

Prison time is inevitable for Franke and Hildebrandt, who both pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse in their respective plea deals, admitting to abuse of Franke's two youngest children.

When she pleaded guilty in December, Franke called the abuse her children faced "acts of love."

As part of the agreement, Franke admitted to isolating her son, binding his hands and feet with rope and forcing him to do physical labor in the sun for hours without food and water.

Franke's plea deal stipulated she would serve all four sentences consecutively. Each of the counts brings a prison sentence between one year and 15 years; however, those terms are flexible and up to the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

SEE MORE: Who is Ruby Franke, '8 Passengers' YouTuber charged with child abuse?

A few days later, Hildebrandt also entered a guilty plea, agreeing to serve a prison sentence as part of the deal.

As part of her plea agreement, Hildebrandt admitted to coercing Franke's 9-year-old daughter to jump into a cactus multiple times and helping Franke physically and mentally torture her youngest son.

“The plea bargain worked out in the case includes the defendants agreeing to serve some prison time and agreeing that those prison sentences will be served consecutively, which means one after the other," remarked Steve Burton, Director of the Utah Defense Attorney Association.

Though Burton isn't involved in this specific case, he has extensive knowledge of similar situations and weighed in on what we may see in court on Tuesday.

“They're deciding to not put the children through what could be a very ugly trial and they're limiting their punishment to four charges instead of the six charges," he explained.

After the sentencing, we still won't know for sure how much prison time both women will serve as the exact amount of time is most up to the Board of Pardons and Parole in Utah. The board will look at sentencing guidelines, criminal history and behavior in prison to determine the exact length of time.

“I think the judge will be trying to find out if there's information in the sentencing that either side will present that will make it more or less likely that they will serve the amount of time suggested by the guidelines once they go to prison or whether or not that time would be increased or decreased depending on several factors," Burton explained.

Victims, as well as both defendants, are given the right to speak before each sentencing.

This story was originally published by Lucy Nelson at Scripps News Salt Lake City.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com