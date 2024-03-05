You can now stream the ‘Mean Girls’ musical movie at home

Paramount+ is making “fetch” happen. The streaming service just released 2024’s “Mean Girls” and it’s now available to subscribers, starting today.

“Mean Girls” was originally going to air directly on Paramount+, but the film earned a theatrical release thanks to feedback from fans following test screenings. The musical arrived in theaters on Jan. 12 and earned more $100 million during its six weeks in the theaters, Variety reports.

The film is based on the Broadway adaptation of “Mean Girls” that first debuted in March 2018. After more than 800 performances, the show finally closed due to the COVID pandemic.

MORE: Watch the ‘Mean Girls’ cast reunite for Walmart’s Black Friday ad

Tina Fey wrote the screenplay for the original 2004 film, the Broadway musical and its subsequent film adaption.

“We knew that … the Broadway show brought so much joy to so many people and we only closed because the pandemic came,” Fey recently told CBS. “And I just knew there was more joy to be had and I wanted more people to experience this. I felt like there was nothing but joy to be had on the other side of this.”

Although all of the original Plastics don’t appear in the 2024 “Mean Girls,” both Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles as teachers at North Shore High School.

“They’re busy people, so it didn’t come together, but we tried, and we all love each other,” Fey said to The New York Times about why Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert didn’t appear in the 2024 film.

Getty Images

However, Lindsay Lohan did make a surprise appearance in the film. Her cameo was kept a secret until the movie aired, when she appeared as the host of the Mathletes competition.

“The original movie is really Lindsay’s movie, you know? She’s just luminous through it,” Fey told CBS. “I thought it might be nice to have her come kind of late in the movie when you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t think,’ you’ve so much forgotten that you’re looking for cameos.”

Want to catch the original so you can get a better sense of how Fey has updated the script for modern audiences? Stream the 2004 version of “Mean Girls” on Paramount+ or rent it on Amazon Prime.

You can sign up for a Paramount+ membership for $5.99 a month with limited commercial interruptions. Or purchase a Paramount+ with Showtime membership for $11.99 a month, featuring no commercials. Either way, you’ll get a week-long free trial.

You can now stream the ‘Mean Girls’ musical movie at home originally appeared on Simplemost.com