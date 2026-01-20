Trump proposes 200% tariffs on French wine as Macron blasts useless aggression

President Donald Trump recently threatened eight European allies with tariffs if they oppose his plan to take control of Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. The president has also proposed imposing 200% tariffs on French wine, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from French officials.

"We have to fix prosperity in democracies. I mean, it doesn't make sense to have tariffs and be divided, and even to threaten now with additional tariffs," French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, expressing strong opposition to President Trump's latest tariff threats against European allies.

Macron's comments came during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he criticized what he called a "new colonial approach" without specifically naming the United States. The French president said he prefers "respect to bullies" and called recent actions "useless aggression."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, one of the European Union's top leaders, responded firmly to Trump's threats earlier in the day. She emphasized that "a deal is a deal," referencing the trade agreement signed between the United States and Europe last year.

"When you shake hands with friends, that means that a deal is signed," von der Leyen said. She added that Europe would be "unflinching, united and proportionate" in its response to threats from the Trump administration.

Von der Leyen also stated that "sovereignty is non-negotiable," pushing back against Trump's ambitions regarding Greenland.

Macron said he does not accept the law of the strongest, appealing to Trump and his administration to step back and dial down the rhetoric and abandon plans to acquire Greenland.

Sources close to Macron described the proposed 200% tariffs on French wine as useless and ineffective, saying such measures are not how allies should treat each other. French wine and champagne represent major export markets for France, which recently celebrated a new free trade agreement between the European Union and Latin American countries.

The tariff threat appears connected to France's reluctance to support Trump's new Board of Peace initiative. Trump has described Macron as someone he knows well and considers a friend, calling him "a great guy."

Both leaders are expected to be in Davos when Trump delivers what is anticipated to be a significant speech on Wednesday. Trump is likely to repeat his ambitions regarding Greenland and discuss the Board of Peace initiative in detail.

