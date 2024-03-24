Winter storm slams into the Great Plains, Upper Midwest and Northeast

From the Dakotas to Maine, "high-impact" storms are expected to unleash blizzard-like conditions with heavy snowfall and strong winds across the northern half of the U.S.

The National Weather Service warned that "disruptions to daily life" are expected from these storms that are forecasted to last into Tuesday, bringing the threat of treacherous travel conditions and power outages amid plummeting temperatures.

In the northern Great Plains and Upper Midwest, blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, and South Dakota, prompting state officials to call for caution.

"There will be quite a bit of snow across much of SD in the next couple of days. My Departments of Public Safety and Transportation are prepared. We’re in contact with communities across SD, including our nine Native American tribes, to be ready to help," said South Dakota GovernorKristi Noem on X.

Snowfall is expected to vary in the region, with some parts of Minnesota possibly seeing up to a foot of snow by Tuesday. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service says potentially damaging winds could clock up to 65 miles per hour overnight into Monday morning in parts of the central plains.

In the northeast, snow, rain and freezing temperatures have triggered icy conditions on the roads, making them a dangerous place to be. As of Sunday morning, tens of thousands in Maine were without power, according to the website PowerOutage.US.

