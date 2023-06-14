Reeves Wildfire burning near Tombstone

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 100 acre wildfire is currently burning east of Tombstone Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reports the Reeves Fire, located about three miles to the east of Tombstone in Cochise County is "pushing to the east."

According to AZDFFM, wind is not currently a major concern, and the fire appears to be moving away from nearby structures.

State crews are working the fire, and using air support from four single air tankers. As of about 10 a.m., Cochise County Sheriff's Office says Gleeson Road is currently closed from mile markers 0 - 5.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents near Gleeson and Camino San Rafael in Tombstone that a 'SET' status is in effect for the area, meaning:



be alert that there is a threat near you

be packed and prepared to leave if notified to do so.

All others should avoid the areas, says CCSO.

KGUN 9 will update this story as new information becomes available.