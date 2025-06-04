Ranch Fire in Santa Cruz County at 889 acres

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. — The Ranch Fire burning in southern Arizona has grown to 889 acres, according to fire officials. The blaze, first reported Monday, is burning in grass and fine fuels approximately 19 miles southeast of Patagonia, near the San Rafael State Natural Area.

The fire was initially estimated at 30 acres but expanded rapidly due to dry conditions.

While fire behavior has moderated slightly, the left flank remains active. Several homes ahead of the fire and along 134 Road have been placed in SET status, urging residents to prepare for potential evacuation.

Arizona Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service – Coronado National Forest are coordinating the response.

Local engines are on scene, supported by state hand crews and aerial resources, including Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs) and Large Air Tankers (LATs). Additional resources have been ordered to assist.